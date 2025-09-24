Source: Controversial Las Vegas judge nominated self for grand jury before suspension

She had been accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court and was suspended from the bench for six months without pay beginning Tuesday.

Teen accused of shooting at police officer was out of custody on earlier drug arrest, judge says

District Court Judge Erika Ballou was suspended from the bench for six months without pay Monday for defying a Nevada Supreme Court order. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

District Court Judge Erika Ballou, who is accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court, testifies in her own defense during a disciplinary hearing at the State Bar of Nevada on Thursday, Aug 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A controversial Las Vegas judge nominated herself to serve on a grand jury weeks before her unpaid suspension from the bench, according to a source.

District Judge Erika Ballou nominated herself at a Sept. 10 judges’ meeting, the source said. In order to do so, she would have received notice by mail that she was selected as a potential grand juror and returned a form.

The grand jury selection process is governed by state law that requires court clerks in counties with 100,000 or more people to mail prospective grand jurors a questionnaire until they can find “100 qualified persons who are willing to serve.”

The list of people who have agreed to serve then goes to district judges, who meet and select grand jurors, according to the statute.

The judge in charge of impaneling the grand jury then picks “at random” 17 people to be on the grand jury and 14 alternates, the law says.

District court spokesperson Mary Ann Price said Ballou has not been chosen for the grand jury, which will be finalized Oct. 2.

Ballou, who had been accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court, was suspended from the bench by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline for six months without pay beginning Tuesday.

Her attorney Tom Pitaro declined to comment on the grand jury aspect, but said of Ballou’s discipline: “I think the decision was wrong and the punishment was excessive.”

Other lawyers were critical of Ballou’s reported self-nomination to the grand jury.

Frank Coumou, a former prosecutor, said it sounded like a conflict of interest for a judge to sit on a grand jury.

“I’ve never, ever heard of something like this,” he said.

Former Clark County district attorney David Roger also saw problems.

Judges are supposed to avoid potential conflicts, he said, but sitting as a grand juror creates one. If a judge votes not to indict, it creates the impression they’re partial to the defense, he said, and if they vote to indict, they appear partial to the prosecution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.