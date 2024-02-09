Sphere climber released on bail

Maison Des Champs, an anti-abortion advocate, was arrested Wednesday after he was filmed climbing to the top of the Sphere.

Maison Des Champs was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Metropolitan Police Department has charged him with destroying property by climbing the Sphere. (Metropolitan Police Department and Caitlin Lilly)

An anti-abortion advocate arrested after climbing the Sphere on Wednesday has been released from custody after posting bond.

Maison Des Champs, a 24-year-old self-proclaimed skyscraper climber, was set to have an initial appearance in court on Thursday, but the hearing was canceled after he posted a surety bond, court records show.

He was arrested Wednesday after climbing to the top of the Sphere, which he also documented on his Instagram account.

Des Champs’ friend told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that he was climbing the structure to raise money to dissuade a woman from obtaining an abortion.

He faces charges of destruction of property, conspiracy to destroy property and disregarding the safety of persons or property, court records show.

In 2021, Des Champs was arrested after scaling the Aria in protest of COVID-19 related mandates.

On Wednesday, he was arrested along with 39-year-old Aaron Hurley and 38-year-old Lori Hurley, a married couple from Wisconsin, and 25-year-old David Velasquez, from Texas. Prosecutors accused them of helping Des Champs and filming him climbing the Sphere.

All three face charges of disregarding the safety of persons or property, destruction of property and conspiracy to destroy property. Velasquez also faces a charge in connection with operating a drone in a manner that is endangering to life or property, court records show.

Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe released all three from custody on their own recognizance Thursday afternoon. She ordered them to stay away from the Strip and have no contact with Des Champs.

Saxe told the three that she was concerned about the “totality of the circumstances,” and that Des Champs’ climb forced first responders to pay attention to him, rather than attend to other emergencies. But she also noted that none of the defendants had a criminal history.

Attorneys said Aaron Hurley is also an anti-abortion advocate who gives talks at churches and has been featured on Des Champs’ social media accounts. The judge warned Hurley about contact with Des Champs during the case.

“If the court finds that you have violated this court’s no contact order, you may be returned back into custody and face additional charges,” Saxe said.

