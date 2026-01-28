55°F
State senator’s DUI case closed after no contest plea, reduced charge

Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a meeting of the Commerce and Labor Comm ...
Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a meeting of the Commerce and Labor Committee in the Legislative Building in Carson City Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows a man identified as st ...
Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows a man identified as state Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sept. 12, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)
January 28, 2026 - 10:01 am
 

Nevada state Sen. Edgar Flores’ DUI case was resolved Wednesday, after a no contest plea and the completion of some requirements.

Flores, D-Las Vegas, was arrested in September after police found him asleep at 4 a.m. at a traffic light on North Lamb and East Lake Mead boulevards.

He previously denied being impaired, but police said he was “passed out” and admitted to having a beer before getting behind the wheel.

In court, defense attorney Nicholas Scotti indicated that Flores was entering a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of DUI first offense, which would be reduced to careless driving after completing DUI school and a victim impact panel, requirements Flores already fulfilled, and paying a $685 fine.

Scotti said he had a check to cover the fine. “I think this case is ripe for closure this morning,” he told Pro Tem Justice of the Peace Paul Lal.

Lal reduced the charge and ordered the case closed.

After court, Scotti said the resolution was fair to everyone involved.

Flores, who is an immigration attorney, was elected to the Nevada Senate in 2022 and previously served in the Nevada Assembly. He did not appear in court.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

