Stephen Paddock’s guns destroyed, land sold, hearing confirms

Gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts International)

Guns are shown in the Mandalay Bay suite of Stephen Paddock after the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

All property owned by Stephen Paddock, who killed dozens of Las Vegas concertgoers in 2017, has been sold and all of his guns were destroyed or taken out of circulation by the FBI, an attorney confirmed during a court hearing on Thursday morning.

District Judge Gloria Sturman ordered the majority of guns be destroyed during a September hearing regarding Paddock’s assets. Paddock opened fire on more than 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

The shooting initially left 58 people dead and hundreds more injured, with two victims dying of their injuries more than two years after the shooting. The money from selling the shooter’s assets is going to 61 families, according to attorney Alice Denton, including one person who died by suicide and was not named in the court papers.

A motion filed by Denton said Paddock’s total estate was worth $1.4 million, including a house in Mesquite, seven acres in Henderson and property in Reno.

An anonymous donor paid $62,000, the value of the 49 guns recovered, “on the condition they be destroyed and taken out of circulation.”

The FBI confirmed on Feb. 28, according to the motion, that 36 guns were destroyed and 13 were being held by the FBI. Paddock’s mother signed over her right to the money, asking that it go to the families of the victims.

