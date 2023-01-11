Strip club sues rapper over shooting

A Las Vegas strip club claimed that the rapper Blueface caused the establishment to shut down over a shooting he has been charged with, according to a lawsuit.

Johnathan Porter (Metropolitan Police Department)

Johnathan Porter, 25, also known as Blueface, has been charged with attempted murder and illegally discharging a firearm in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club, at 6370 Windy Road.

The strip club filed a lawsuit on Dec. 29 alleging that because of the shooting, the club’s licenses were revoked on Oct. 14.

“As a direct result of Defendant’s negligence, willful, and/or reckless conduct, Plaintiff was forced to permanently close the Club,” the lawsuit stated.

Lisa Rasmussen, Blueface’s attorney in the criminal proceedings, said she is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment on it.

A man identified in a police arrest report as Kentabius Traylor reported the shooting on Oct. 9 at police headquarters, according to an arrest report. Traylor told police he recognized Blueface and talked with him in the club. As the rapper was leaving, Traylor said he “remarked on Blueface speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle.”

Traylor said he was joking, but he was attacked by multiple men he believed to be part of Blueface’s entourage.

Gunshots were then fired at Traylor while he tried to drive away, the report said. Traylor had a bullet graze wound to his left hand and multiple bruises on his body.

Police identified Blueface as a man seen firing at Traylor in surveillance footage from outside the club, the report said. He was arrested Nov. 15 outside the Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

The lawsuit accused the rapper of violating signs indicating that guns were banned from the property. According to the complaint, the club was also contacted by a woman who claimed she was injured during the shooting.

“Plaintiff requests a judicial declaration that Defendant Porter improperly interfered with Plaintiff’s legally protected rights and interests in the Club, resulting in damages,” the complaint stated.

The rapper has posted bond on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.