Substitute teacher released after high school fight

A CCSD educator arrested Thursday in connection with a student-teacher fight was ordered released without bail after a Friday afternoon court appearance.

Re’Kwon Smith, who was connected to a student-teacher fight at Valley High School, appears in court with his attorney Alzora Jackson, right, during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Clark County School District educator arrested Thursday in connection with a student-teacher fight at Valley High School was ordered released without bail after a Friday afternoon court appearance.

Re’Kwon Smith, a substitute teacher who’s been with the district since November, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a felony count of battery with substantial bodily harm.

The 27-year-old is also facing misdemeanor charges of threat to a student causing fear, interference with a student attending school and assault on school property, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Shackled and still in street clothes, Smith appeared in front of Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer.

Westmeyer said the case would proceed, and told Smith that his freedom was contingent on him staying away from school property and avoiding contact with the victim.

A Clark County prosecutor and defense attorney Alzora Jackson agreed with the conditions, both noting that Smith had no previous criminal history.

“The defendant has no criminal history and no indication that he’s a flight risk,” a prosecutor said. “This seems to be sort of a unique situation.”

Jackson declined to speak with reporters.

The investigation into the fight began Thursday, according to the district, which added that Smith was no longer eligible to serve as a substitute.

Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter wrote in a letter to the school community shared by the district that the school was “aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student.”

Perry-Carter said school police were investigating the incident, but did not share additional details.

Videos of the fight have spread on social media. The footage shows students gathered around an apparent fistfight in a school hallway, and a male student who appeared to be knocked out by a man.

In a news release, the district said that it doesn’t tolerate violence.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect, the release said. “Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

