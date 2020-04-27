Summerlin rock-throwing suspect receives probation

A Summerlin man with a history of engaging in police standoffs has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to an indecent exposure charge.

Michael Spangenthal (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Summerlin man with a history of engaging in police standoffs has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to an indecent exposure charge.

Michael Spangenthal, 36, spurred at least three police calls to his home in three years, each ending with a lengthy standoff, authorities said.

In October, about a month after upward of 80 people signed a change.org petition to get Spangenthal “permanent and immediate help,” a judge ordered him sent to Lake’s Crossing Center, the state’s maximum-security psychiatric facility in Sparks.

Last week, Senior District Judge Joe Bonaventure ordered Spangenthal to serve five years’ probation with a long list of conditions upon his release, according to court records.

Those conditions include undergoing a mental health evaluation, no drug or alcohol use, not possessing any weapons, and a ban on out-of-state travel. He is also prohibited from being within 500 feet of children, according to court records.

The indecent exposure charge stemmed from an hourlong standoff in August in which he allegedly was naked and throwing rocks in the street.

In September 2017, he was arrested after police said he was naked and masturbating outside his home.

A year before that, Las Vegas police arrested Spangenthal after he barricaded himself inside the same home.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.