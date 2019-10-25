Summerlin rock-throwing suspect sent to psychiatric facility

A Summerlin man with a history of engaging in police standoffs was sent to a psychiatric facility after being found incompetent to stand trial.

Michael Spangenthal (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Summerlin man with a history of engaging in police standoffs has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Michael Spangenthal, 36, spurred at least three police calls to his home in three years, each ending with a lengthy standoff, authorities said.

Last week, about a month after upward of 80 people signed a change.org petition to get Spangenthal “permanent and immediate help,” a judge ordered him sent to Lake’s Crossing Center, the state’s maximum-security psychiatric facility, in Sparks.

Once Spangenthal is deemed competent, he is expected to return to court to face criminal charges.

He faces charges of burglary and indecent exposure, court records show. The charges stemmed from an hourlong standoff in August in which he allegedly was naked and throwing rocks in the street.

In September 2017, he was arrested after police said he was naked and masturbating outside his home.

A year before that, Metro arrested Spangenthal after he barricaded himself inside the same home.

