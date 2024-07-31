100°F
Courts

Supermarket security guard dies after shooting; Bail set for suspect

Miguel Narro, accused of shooting a Las Vegas store security guard over stolen groceries, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Miguel Narro, accused of shooting a Las Vegas store security guard over stolen groceries, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge Amy Chelini presides over Miguel Narro's, accused of shooting a Las Vegas store security guard over stolen groceries, arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Miguel Narro, accused of shooting a Las Vegas store security guard over stolen groceries, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Luis Lopez, one of the defendants in a shooting that wounded a supermarket security guard, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 10:26 am
 
Updated July 31, 2024 - 11:55 am

A judge set bail at $500,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting and seriously wounding a west Las Vegas supermarket security guard, who later died.

Miguel Narro, 36, is accused of shooting Alexander Maceo-Sanabria on July 20 after authorities said he tried to stop Luis Lopez, 40, from stealing groceries from the Marketon at 840 N. Decatur Blvd.

Narro faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. Lopez also was initially charged with attempted murder, but the district attorney’s office dropped the charge for him.

In court, Deputy District Attorney John Taylor said that Maceo-Sanabria was in critical condition. The prosecutor asked for $1 million bail with house arrest and an order that Narro not have any weapons.

After the hearing, the Review-Journal learned from the Clark County coroner’s office that Maceo-Sanabria had died on Saturday.

“We have a security guard who’s trying to do his job, trying to stop people from shoplifting,” Taylor said. “And when he tries to do his job and stop the defendant, the defendant shoots him in the face. There is no more violent and more egregious conduct than that.”

Along with setting bail at $500,000, Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini ordered Narro to be on high level house arrest and not have weapons if he makes bail.

Public Defender Cherae Muije did not mention Lopez by name, but pointed out that there’s another suspect in the case.

“We would need to see the evidence to look into their involvement here, and if they are actually the one who has committed more of these crimes,” she said.

Narro has lived in the area his whole life, has five children and works as a bodyguard, Muije said. She argued for house arrest with high level monitoring, and said that Narro could only afford bail of $2,000.

“Anything higher than that would be a de facto detention hold and would keep him in custody,” Muije said.

Chelini didn’t see a problem with that.

“There’s no constitutional right to a bail you can afford,” she told Narro.

The involvement of others doesn’t negate his part in the crime, she said. She said she also considered the fact that Narro has a violent criminal history, including a 2016 case in which he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The judge said that because of his felony conviction Narro should not have had a weapon.

“You just don’t seem to get it,” she said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

