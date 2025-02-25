75°F
Supreme Court suspends license of attorney accused of sex trafficking

Attorney Gary Guymon at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Attorney Gary Guymon at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 12:07 pm
 

The Nevada Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the law license of longtime defense attorney Gary Guymon, who is accused of sex trafficking and plotting to kill a client.

Guymon, 62, a former prosecutor who has been a Nevada attorney since 1989, faces charges of conspiring to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder, pandering, sex trafficking and bribing or influencing a witness.

“The petition and supporting documentation show that Guymon ‘appears to be posing a substantial threat of serious harm to the public,’” the Supreme Court wrote in an order filed Monday.

On Feb. 7, the State Bar of Nevada filed a petition to have Guymon’s law license suspended. Guymon filed his own petition, asking to transfer his law license to disability status.

Supreme Court judges rejected that argument.

Guymon submitted a mental health letter that contained only a “cursory opinion from a psychologist” who spoke with Guymon on Feb. 6 and 7, according to the order. The note “provides vague background suggesting Guymon is not presently experiencing a significant depressive episode,” the court wrote.

The court also ruled that Guymon may not withdraw money from accounts with client funds without getting permission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

