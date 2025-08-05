100°F
Courts

Suspect accused of plowing into bus stop, injuring pedestrian appears in court

Debris scatters over the side of the road after a crash on Buffalo and Vegas Drive on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2025
 

Prosecutors have filed charges against a man accused of hitting a bus stop and injuring a pedestrian Thursday.

Roberto Olivas, 27, of Las Vegas, showed signs of impairment after the crash and was arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The collision occurred near Rampart Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

The 61-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police have said. Olivas was also transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Olivas appeared in court in jail custody Tuesday morning. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said prosecutors filed a criminal complaint with charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and failure to give information after an accident.

Bonaventure appointed the public defender’s office to represent Olivas, whose preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19.

Court records show bail was previously set at $200,000.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

