Suspect arrested in Las Vegas in fatal hit-and-run crash

The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal accident in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged in the five-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured two others on I-215 near Sahara Avenue.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 49-year-old Thomas Rossnagel was arrested Saturday at a private Lutheran school in Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County jail.

Trooper Jeremie Elliot said Rossnagel will appear in court today on five charges, including two felonies for hit and run causing injury or death.

Authorities say Ross was the driver of a black Chevy Tahoe that failed to stop when traffic slowed in the northbound lanes, rear-ended a Mini Cooper and triggered a chain-reaction about 7 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the Mini Cooper later died at University Medical Center.