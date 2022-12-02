Suspect in 1980 rape, killing found incompetent to stand trial

A 64-year-old man accused of strangling and stabbing a Las Vegas woman was found incompetent to face charges during a court hearing Friday.

Paul Nuttall appears in court for a competency hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Nuttall, who was arrested in connection with an unsolved rape and killing from four decades ago, was found incompetent to face charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man arrested in October in connection with a 42-year-old cold case was deemed incompetent to stand trial on Friday.

Paul Nuttall, 64, faces charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the death of 25-year-old Sandra DiFelice, who was strangled and stabbed in her apartment at 505 E. Bonanza Road on Dec. 26, 1980.

Police said they believe that rape was the motive in the killing.

DNA tests linked Nuttall to the crime, and the Metropolitan Police Department recently announced that detectives received information that the suspect may have sexually assaulted other victims throughout the years.

On Friday, District Judge Christy Craig said two psychiatrists determined that Nuttall was incompetent to face charges. He was ordered to be held at a state psychiatric hospital until he is deemed competent to understand court proceedings and stand trial.

“I will note that there was a concern about whether there was cognitive issues or whether there was malingering,” Craig said.

Following a court hearing in November, public defender Scott Coffee said the defense was concerned that Nuttall may have dementia.

Nuttall was 21 at the time of the killing and had visited DiFelice’s apartment hours before her body was found, according to his arrest report. In 1980, DiFelice’s roommate told detectives that she found Nuttall standing in the doorway of the bedroom where DiFelice was sleeping after the roommate let him into the home for a glass of water.

DiFelice’s body was found in her bed that evening by her boyfriend and another man who had gone to visit her at the apartment.

A sexual assault kit was tested for DNA after DiFelice’s daughter contacted police in 2020 to ask for further details about the crime, according to the arrest report.

In December 2021, Nuttall told a cold case investigator that he didn’t know DiFelice and didn’t recognize a picture of her, police said.

Metro has asked any potential victims to contact the department at 702-828-3421.

