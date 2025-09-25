Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash may withdraw guilty plea

A 32-year-old woman died. Thirty-five people, three of whom had critical head injuries, were hurt. The suspect has said the crash was not intentional.

Sentencing was delayed Thursday for the suspect in a 2015 crash on the Strip that killed one and injured dozens.

Her attorney — who was withdrawn from the case at the hearing — said she wants to speak with another attorney to see if she has a basis to take back her guilty plea.

Lakeisha Holloway, 34, pleaded guilty in August to counts of second-degree murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon. The prosecution and defense agreed to a prison sentence of 18 years to life.

At the time of the crash Holloway, who has changed her name to Paris Morton, was living in her car with her 3-year-old daughter, police said previously. She told detectives that security guards kicked her out at every place she tried to stop and rest.

She headed north on Las Vegas Boulevard in an Oldsmobile sedan, which she drove onto the sidewalk in front of Planet Hollywood and continued driving down the sidewalk until swerving off near what is now Horseshoe Las Vegas, authorities alleged.

Jessica Valenzuela, 32, died. Thirty-five people, three of whom had critical head injuries, were hurt.

In a jailhouse interview earlier this year, Holloway denied that the crash was intentional.

“I wish I could rewind the hands of time,” she said. “I wish no one had to feel this pain.”

District Judge Tierra Jones said she received a letter from Holloway and had to appoint someone else to represent her.

Holloway has had multiple attorneys and undergone repeated competency evaluations at state psychiatric facilities.

She complained to the judge about prior lawyers.

“If I’m asking them to address issues or if I’m asking them to bring up matters and they’re blatantly telling me that they’re not going to address these issues, then why should we proceed with another attorney on the case?” Holloway said.

Jones said Holloway could either represent herself or have a lawyer.

“Can I handpick my attorney or can I vet the attorney?” Holloway asked the judge.

Jones said no. But the judge told Holloway she could speak with the new attorney before deciding how to proceed.

The judge also withdrew defense attorney Monti Levy, who has most recently represented Holloway.

Holloway is due back in court Oct. 9.

