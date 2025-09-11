82°F
Suspect in 2020 killing extradited from Mexico makes not guilty plea

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, appears in court during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, is led into a courtroom during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2025 - 10:03 am
 

A man extradited from Mexico and charged in a 2020 killing entered a not guilty plea Thursday.

Authorities brought Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 30, back to Las Vegas in late August. He is accused of killing Lesly Palacio, who disappeared on Aug. 30, 2020 and whose body was found 10 days later in Moapa Valley, near Valley of Fire State Park.

Palacio’s family last saw her when she went to get drinks with Rangel-Ibarra, the son of her godmother.

When Rangel-Ibarra appeared in court last week, he asked for time to hire a private attorney. But at Thursday’s hearing, Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Matthew Parnell said his office would be representing Rangel-Ibarra.

Rangel-Ibarra’s father, Jose Rangel, previously admitted that he helped his son move Palacio’s body. Authorities have said both men then fled to Mexico.

District Judge Tierra Jones scheduled Rangel-Ibarra’s trial for Aug. 24, 2026.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

