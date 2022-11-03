Suspect in 3 killings to undergo mental health evaluation

A judge ordered 19-year-old Alonzo Brown, a suspect in three fatal shootings, to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Alonzo Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas judge has ordered a suspect in three fatal shootings to undergo a mental health evaluation.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, a defense attorney told District Judge Michelle Leavitt that the defense is concerned about Alonzo Brown’s “delusional behaviour.”

Leavitt ordered Brown to undergo a mental health evaluation with a state psychiatrist to determine if he is competent to face charges. A competency hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Charles Cano, who is representing Brown, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Brown, 19, has been charged with 25 felony counts in connection with the shootings: three counts of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, and 20 counts of illegally discharging a firearm.

He is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Tevin Alhashemi, who was found dead inside a parked car on Jan. 18 in the parking lot of the Tropicana Royale apartments, near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street.

Brown also is suspected of killing 36-year-old Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, who was found dead June 23 on a sidewalk near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, and 62-year-old Paulo Viana, who was shot at a bus stop on May 4 near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Brown was arrested in June in connection with Chaparro-Montalvo’s killing. He was indicted by a grand jury in July on two murder counts, and was again indicted in September in connection with Alhashemi’s killing.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail.

