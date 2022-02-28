Suspect in 4-year-old’s death faces additional child abuse charges

Brandon Toseland was officially charged on Monday with murder, kidnapping and child abuse counts in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

Brandon Toseland appears in court for charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Family of Mason Dominguez, the four-year-old whose body was found in a freezer, from left: his grandmother Victoria Abina, his aunt Annissa Abina, and family friend Clarissa Canacho, cry at the status check of Brandon Toseland, the boyfriend of Dominguez’s mother who is being charged in his death, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Family and friends of Mason Dominguez speak to the media after a status check for Brandon Toseland, who is being charged in the murder of Dominguez, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy whose body was found in a freezer at an east Las Vegas home last week will face additional child abuse charges.

Prosecutors on Monday officially charged 35-year-old Brandon Toseland with murder, kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm, child abuse or neglect, and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Toseland was arrested Tuesday after Mason Dominguez’s mother slipped a note with the boy’s sister to school officials, leading to the discovery of Mason’s body, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Mason’s mother and relatives of Mason’s father attended the hearing for Toseland in a packed courtroom Monday morning.

Standing outside the courtroom and holding posters reading “Justice 4 Mason,” relatives of Mason’s father said they had not had contact with the boy for about a year leading up to his death.

“This was 100 percent preventable, and it shouldn’t have gotten to this point,” said Mason’s aunt, Annissa Abina.

Mason’s mother told police that Toseland had tied her up, handcuffed her and taken away her cellphone in the weeks following Dec. 11, when she had last seen her son, according to the arrest report. Police found handcuffs in Toseland’s car the day he was arrested.

She declined to comment on Monday following the court hearing.

Attorney Stephen Stubbs, who said he has been designated as the media representative for Mason’s mother, said Toseland was an acquaintance of the mother’s husband, who died in January 2021 of an “unknown respiratory illness.

“The mother and daughter victims are grateful that their captivity is over,” Stubbs said in an emailed statement sent last week. “They are traumatized by these horrifying events, and overwhelmed with grief for the loss of their 4 year old son and brother.”

Mason’s mother told police that the boy became ill on Dec. 11 and that she wanted to seek medical care, but Toseland told her she could not. Toseland, who had dated the woman for 11 months, took Mason into a bedroom and barricaded the door, preventing the woman from entering for “a considerable amount of time,” the arrest report said.

Toseland told the woman that Mason had died but he could not show her the body “because his freedom would be taken away,” the report said. She said Toseland claimed he found Mason in bed covered in vomit and not breathing. He said he attempted CPR but could not resuscitate Mason, and the report noted that Toseland did not attempt to contact police or medical personnel.

The garage freezer where Mason was found was surrounded by multiple odor absorption bags, fans and an air filtration unit, police said.

A deep hole found in the home’s backyard was likely an attempt at digging a makeshift grave for the boy’s body, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said.

