Suspect in deadly hit-and-run appears in court

Michael Burdick faces a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Michael Burdick, 21, center, who was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old child, appears in court during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 6-year-old boy dead appeared in court on Tuesday.

Michael Burdick, 21, faces a felony count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death in connection with the Saturday crash that killed Jamall Anderson Jr.

On Tuesday, Burdick asked Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman to delay court proceedings a week to give him time to hire an attorney.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that Jamall and a group of children were riding their bikes in an alley between apartment complexes on the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, when the boy was struck by a Ford U-Haul box truck on Saturday evening.

Police said in a news release that the driver of the truck “checked on the juvenile, then left the scene.” Jamall died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Burdick was arrested in connection with the crash and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday, where he remained on Tuesday without bail, jail records show.

He also was detained on a probation hold in an attempted burglary case. He pleaded guilty in that case in December 2019, court records show.

Zimmerman ordered Burdick to appear in court again on Aug. 23.

