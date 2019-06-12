Suspect in deadly shove of man on Las Vegas bus stays on house arrest

A woman suspected in the death of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off a bus will stay on house arrest until her trial.

Cadesha Bishop was in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, facing charges in the death of 74-year-old Serge Fournier who was pushed off a Las Vegas bus in March. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off a bus in March, leading to his death, will remain under house arrest until she goes to trial.

Deputy District Attorney Brad Turner argued in court Wednesday that 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop was a danger to the community and that her $100,000 bail should be increased.

Bishop was arrested on a murder charge last month after Serge Fournier, a man Bishop allegedly pushed off of a Regional Transportation Commission bus, died from complications of his injuries from the fall.

Her attorney, Michael Becker, said Bishop has obeyed all the conditions of her bail while on house arrest, and that her charge didn’t warrant a higher bail.

District Court Judge Douglas Herndon agreed and set Bishop’s trial for April 2020.

Bishop faces one count each of murder, abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in death and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim 60 or older.

Fournier died about a month after the March 21 incident from complications he suffered after hitting the concrete, according to testimony from a forensic pathologist made public earlier. The incident occurred near Fremont and 13th streets.

Surveillance video shows a woman shoving Fournier off a Regional Transportation Commission bus, then stepping over him as he lay bleeding on concrete.

Police said that Fournier refused medical attention at the scene, but then arrived at University Medical Center later that night because of his injuries.

His family told detectives that Fournier died April 23. The Clark County coroner’s office determined he died from complications of blunt force torso injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fournier was a regular presence at the Desert Plaza Senior Apartments at Maryland Parkway and Carson Avenue. He had been living there with his partner, identified only as Esther, since 2004.

The senior living community created a GoFundMe campaign in support of Esther. More than $7,700 had been raised as of Wednesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.