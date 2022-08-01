Suspect in fatal Fremont Street Experience shooting appears in court

A 21-year-old man appeared in court on Monday after being arrested in connection with a deadly brawl at Fremont Street Experience.

Fabian Carmona, who faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in a fatal shooting at Fremont Street Experience, appears at a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fabian Carmona was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony counts of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, court records show. He is the second person to be arrested in connection with the June 19 shooting.

At about 2 a.m., Carmona and 17-year-old Ruben Robles were part of a group that instigated a fight with another group near the entrance to Binion’s, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said the fight started when Carmona threw the first punch. Robles allegedly opened fire, shooting and killing 23-year-old Raymond Renova and injuring another person.

Carmona appeared in court on Monday for a hearing in front of Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Colleen McCarty, during which defense attorney Tony Abbatangelo was appointed to represent him.

McCarty said Carmona will continue to be held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Robles was arrested in June and later indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, court records show. A jury trial for Robles is set for April.

