Suspect in fatal shooting at Pahrump park appears in court before extradition

One of the suspects in a fatal shooting at a park in Pahrump appeared in Las Vegas court Thursday morning and is expected to be extradited to Nye County.

Carlos Blakely, 18, left, Anthony Aguilar, 17, center, and Fabian Ferrante, 19, right, have been identified by the Nye County Sheriff's Office as suspects in a shooting that took place at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on July 5, 2025. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Carlos Blakely, 19, turned himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

He and two other men, 18-year-old Anthony Aguilar and 19-year-old Fabian Ferrante, have been identified by the Nye County sheriff’s office as suspects in the Saturday killing of Joey Perry, 22.

Attorney Michael Troiano told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman he was not contesting Blakely’s extradition to Nye County.

Goodman set a July 17 hearing to ensure Blakely’s transport.

Troiano said after court that there’s “a lot of speculation and no facts” in the case. He said he had not yet received discovery and was surprised authorities were commenting on the case.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill has said the shooting followed a fight at a movie screening in Ian Deutch Memorial Park. A witness hear what sounded like automatic gunfire and the three men involved fled in a Chevrolet Camaro, according to the sheriff.

A Pahrump justice of the peace ordered Aguilar held without bail Wednesday.

