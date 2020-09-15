Suspect in fatal wrong-way crash had blood alcohol level 3 times limit

A man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 95 had a blood alcohol content that was three times the legal limit, a prosecutor said.

Benjamin Ames, center appears in a Henderson courtroom on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Ames is accused of causing a deadly crash while driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road on Friday, Sept. 11. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At a morning court hearing, Clark County prosecutor Katie Derjavina said the blood alcohol content for Benjamin Ames was 0.24 percent at the time of the crash. The legal limit for drivers in Nevada is 0.08 percent.

“This is someone who is a danger to this community,” Derjavina said.

The prosecutor also said Ames was on probation at the time of the crash for a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon in an unrelated case.

“He was given the opportunity of probation to show he could be a law-abiding citizen and what does he do?” Derjavina said. “He kills somebody.”

Ames, 32, made his initial appearance in the courtroom of Henderson Justice of the Peace Stephen George. George granted a prosecution request to set bail at $250,000 on charges stemming from the crash. The judge also noted that Ames already is being held without bail on a probation violation.

Clark County Deputy Public Defender Erling Oster reserved the right to argue the bail amount during future court proceedings. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 29.

Ames was arrested after the wrong-way crash that killed 58-year-old Susan Teves of Las Vegas at 1:45 a.m. on Friday near Russell Road. The Nevada Highway Patrol said Ames was driving a Hummer the wrong way on the freeway when it slammed into a Nissan Sentra driven by Teves. She died at the scene, while Ames suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, failing to give information to a party at a vehicle accident, failing to report an unattended vehicle, failing to provide proof of insurance, failing to wear a safety belt and a probation violation, the Highway Patrol said.

