Suspect in girlfriend’s killing has lengthy criminal history

James Gina appeared in court briefly Thursday after his arrest in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

A man arrested this week and accused of killing his girlfriend has a criminal history in Clark County dating back more than two decades, court records show.

James Gina, 50, was arrested Monday after he was found with his girlfriend’s body inside a home on the 1600 block of Golden Arrow Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Gina was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

He appeared in court briefly on Thursday, when Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 5. He is being held without bail, although his defense attorney, Richard Tanasi, told the judge he plans to readdress the bail at a later date.

Tanasi declined to comment on the case after the hearing. Further information about Gina’s arrest was not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to identify the woman who was killed.

Gina has a criminal history in Clark County dating back to 2002, which includes multiple domestic violence cases and convictions for five felonies, court records show. His first arrest in the county was in 2002 on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, in a case that was later dismissed.

He has pleaded guilty to felony charges that include battery resulting in substantial bodily harm constituting domestic violence, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, coercion constituting domestic violence and possession of a stolen vehicle

His most recent felony conviction was last year, when he pleaded guilty to operating a chop shop, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.