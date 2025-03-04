Suspect in killing of man found on I-15 appears in court, held without bail

Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the interstate north of Cheyenne Avenue in the southbound lanes.

Joseph De Luna, 28, who faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of a man found dead in a car on Interstate 15, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect in the killing of a man found dead in a car on Interstate 15 will remain held in custody after his attorney did not make an argument for bail in court Tuesday.

Joseph De Luna, 28, faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

At a short hearing, Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark said she would not yet argue for De Luna’s bail.

Police found the victim Sunday morning with multiple gunshot wounds on the interstate north of Cheyenne Avenue in the southbound lanes, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

The discovery led to the Nevada Highway Patrol shutting down part of the highway. The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the man killed.

De Luna was on the scene, police said. His next hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.