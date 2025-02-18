Suspect in killing of teen appears in court; report describes police chase

Damian Delgado faces counts that include open murder, conspiring to commit murder and failing to stop for an officer.

Damian Delgado, 18, who is accused in connection with the death of a teenager who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, is led out of a courtroom after his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Suspects in the killing of a teenager who was shot walking home from a party Sunday night led police on a chase to Henderson, according to a report released Tuesday.

Damian Delgado, 18, faces counts of open murder, conspiring to commit murder, failing to stop for an officer and destroying or concealing evidence.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not released the victim’s identity.

Delgado appeared briefly before North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Jonathan Cooper on Tuesday. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, police received a 911 call Sunday night from a person who said his brother was shot near 4768 Corsaire Ave. in Las Vegas. Officers found the male victim on the ground with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, the report said.

Court administrator Stormi Decker said the shooting occurred in North Las Vegas.

Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado that fled the area, the report said. Officers pursued the truck to Henderson and arrested six males. The identities of all but Delgado are redacted in the report the court released.

Investigators found 17 cartridge casings at the scene, according to the report.

Witnesses described the shooter as a bald man wearing a blue sweater and jeans and said his nickname was “silenciodap,” according to Metro.

“A Law enforcement records search developed ‘silencio’ as possibly Damian Delgado,” police said.

The report indicates that a witness said Delgado and other men showed up at the party to drop off a barbecue grill.

Another witness told Metro she saw a bald man in a blue sweater shoot at the victim as he ran.

