Suspect in Las Vegas crash that killed retired police chief indicted in inmate battery case

Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Ayala, 18, who with Jzamir Keys, 17, is accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video, waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the teens accused in the hit-and-run death of a retired police chief has been indicted on a count of battery by a prisoner motivated by bias or hatred along with two other defendants, prosecutors said Friday.

“These defendants attacked a Black inmate for using a phone that they believe” only Hispanic inmates should be allowed to use, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson.

“They call it phone politics or jail politics,” he said.

Prosecutors have also accused Jesus Ayala, 19, of crashing into and killing 66-year-old Andreas Probst, a retired police chief from Bell, California. Authorities have said Jzamir Keys, 18, filmed a video of the two teens laughing and planning to hit Probst, who was a retired police chief from Bell, California.

Along with Ayala, Roland Gabaldon and Mauricio Quinteros were also indicted in the battery case.

Attorneys listed for the three men did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook, who represents Ayala in the murder case, declined to comment.

Dickerson said Quinteros also faces a murder charge. Clark County Detention Center records show all three are in jail custody.

