Courts

Suspect in Las Vegas home invasion shooting appears in court

Kevin Filliger, who is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kevin Filliger, who is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2025 - 5:43 pm
 

A man suspected of breaking into a woman’s home and shooting her appeared in court on Monday following his arrest on attempted murder and burglary charges.

Kevin Filliger, 30, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a home inside the Stallion Mountain Golf Club, near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. The victim told police that a man walking a dog broke into her home, shot her and grabbed her throat before she was able to escape and call 911 from her neighbor’s house.

Filliger appeared for a brief court hearing Monday morning in front of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia.

He told the judge that he understands the charges he is facing — attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with a deadly weapon, illegally discharging a firearm, burglary while in possession of a firearm, and possessing a gun as a prohibited person.

The judge appointed the public defender’s office to represent Filliger and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 18.

Police arrested Filliger after finding him walking away from the victim’s home with a dog, according to an arrest report.

Detectives attempted to interview Filliger while he was sitting in a Metro patrol vehicle, when he was seen “licking the window” of the car. An officer gave Filliger a piece of paper and a pen to see if he would communicate, and Filliger wrote that he “shot her.”

Court records show that Filliger was on probation, which he was sentenced to in September for a felony charge of attempting to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

