Suspect in Las Vegas police officer’s slaying appears in court

Tyson Hampton, accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas police officer, appears for a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer made a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Tyson Hampton has been charged with 28 counts in connection with the fatal shooting of officer Truong Thai, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, battery that constitutes domestic violence and 18 counts of discharging a firearm within a vehicle.

Thai, 49, was fatally shot while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance during the early morning hours of Oct. 13, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Hampton waived his right to be read the criminal complaint during Tuesday’s court hearing, which was attended by more than a dozen police officers. Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Jan. 11.

Conor Slife, Hampton’s public defender, declined to comment after the hearing.

Hampton’s wife had called police to report that her husband was beating her, and body camera footage released this month showed Thai approaching Hampton while he sat in a blue car near University Center Drive and Flamingo Road.

After refusing to answer Thai’s questions, Hampton grabbed an AK-47 pistol from his passenger seat, police said. He fired 18 rounds, striking Thai, a Metro vehicle, Hampton’s mother-in-law and her vehicle.

One of the rounds struck Thai in the side, passing through his bulletproof vest, police have said. Thai and officer Ryan Gillihan, who was not injured, returned fire.

A 27-mile procession through the valley carried Thai’s casket to his funeral in Henderson on Friday, which was attended by hundreds. Thai grew up wanting to be a police officer, his family has said, and joined Metro in 1999.

Hampton remained in custody without bail on Tuesday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said that he is considering pursuing the death penalty in the case.

