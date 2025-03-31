Suspect in Las Vegas Tesla fires detained by federal judge pending trial

Authorities have alleged he is the person who vandalized at least five Teslas in the early hours of March 18.

Police display photos of weapons they say they found at Paul Hyon Kim’s apartment on a television screen during a press conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. Kim, 36, was arrested in connection with the fires set at a Tesla service center the week prior. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A screenshot from the federal complaint against Paul Hyon Kim, showing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail recovered from the scene of the Tesla fire. (Photos by US Federal Bureau of Investigation)

A screenshot from the federal complaint against Paul Hyon Kim, showing what authorities say is the suspect’s vehicle in the vicinity of the Tesla service center. (Photos by US Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Police display photos of Paul Hyon Kim on a television screen during a press conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. Kim, 36, was arrested in connection with the fires set at a Tesla service center the week prior. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A federal judge on Monday ordered a man accused of setting Teslas on fire in Las Vegas detained pending his trial.

Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was arrested last Wednesday. He faces federal and local charges, including arson, possession of an unregistered gun and possessing, manufacturing or disposing of an explosive or fire device.

Authorities have alleged he is the person who vandalized at least five Teslas in the early hours of March 18 at a Tesla service center located at 6260 Badura Ave., near South Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, shooting a gun inside vehicles and lighting them on fire with Molotov cocktails.

The case has political implications given the role of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has sought to shrink the federal government. In recent weeks, protesters around the country have targeted Teslas as a symbol of Musk.

Kim previously appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah on Friday afternoon. At that time, she said she recognized that the fires were “a very serious crime” with a clear “political purpose,” but indicated she was considering the release of Kim with conditions like a custodian and home detention.

Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge at the FBI office in Las Vegas, previously said the attack had “some of the hallmarks” of terrorism.

Federal prosecutors have argued Kim should be detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.