Suspect in livestreamed fatal shooting on Strip keeping his lawyer

Police have said the suspect in the shooting that killed two people on the Las Vegas Strip stemmed from a social media feud, since the suspect and a victim were both YouTubers.

Public Defender Violet Radosta speaks to the judge beside Manuel Ruiz, the suspect in a livestreamed Strip shooting that killed a rival YouTuber, at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people in front of the Bellagio last month has decided to stick with his public defender instead of hiring a private lawyer.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, turned himself in to police after the livestreamed shooting, which killed 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

Prosecutors may pursue the death penalty against Ruiz. He and Rodney Finley were both YouTubers, and police have said the killings stemmed from a long-running social media feud.

Public defender Violet Radosta said at a Thursday hearing that she could officially confirm herself as Ruiz’s lawyer. The defense attorney previously said Ruiz wished to talk to his family about the possibility of hiring a private attorney.

She said Ruiz wanted a preliminary hearing within 15 days. Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini set that hearing for July 21.

Radosta also indicated authorities have collected a large amount of evidence. She told the court there are approximately four terabytes of material in discovery.

According to Dropbox, a terabyte could hold about 6.5 million pages of documents or 250,000 photos.

Ruiz has claimed he acted in self-defense, though no guns were found at the scene and he fled after the shooting, according to police.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.