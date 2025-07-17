98°F
Suspect in livestreamed Las Vegas Strip shooting could face death penalty

Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, leaves a courtroom ...
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, leaves a courtroom after a post-indictment hearing as District Judge Tierra Jones, left, looks on from her bench at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 1:50 pm
 

Prosecutors said Thursday that they would consider the death penalty for the suspect in a shooting that claimed two lives in front of the Bellagio.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, was indicted last week on two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors have accused him of killing Rodney and Tanisha Finley in the June 8 shooting.

The shooting was livestreamed, and police have said it stemmed from a social media feud. Ruiz and Rodney Finley were both YouTubers.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Mercer said in court that the case would be reviewed for the death penalty. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson previously said prosecutors would consider seeking death for Ruiz.

Public defender Violet Radosta said she had filed a motion to preserve evidence in Justice Court and planned to file something similar in Ruiz’s current District Court case.

Video of the shooting, apparently livestreamed by the Finleys moments before their deaths, has circulated on social media. The recording showed a woman confronting a man on the sidewalk near the Fountains of Bellagio. The shooter pulled out a handgun and fired at someone off-screen as the woman screamed and multiple gunshots rang out.

Ruiz is due back in court Aug. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

