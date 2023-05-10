64°F
Courts

Suspect in middle school shooting held on $100K bail

Bail set for suspect in Las Vegas middle school shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 10:26 am
 
Jessie Rios appears for a court hearing Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center ...
Jessie Rios appears for a court hearing Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessie Rios (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man suspected of shooting a campus security monitor at a middle school was held on $100,000 bail Wednesday.

Jessie Rios, 18, appeared in front of Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe for an initial arraignment after he was arrested Tuesday. Rios faces 24 counts, including four charges of attempted murder to assist a criminal gang.

Attorneys argued the Sunrise Mountain High School student had two prior charges of possessing a firearm, including possession of a stolen firearm less than three months before Monday’s shooting at Von Tobel Middle School.

Rios is suspected of shooting a man working at Von Tobel around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the man was injured by a stray bullet, but he was expected to survive.

“The court has serious concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the charges in this case,” Saxe said. “There were two incidents involved, one in which you are alleged to have chased another car and shot at it multiple times and then subsequently laid in wait outside of that apartment complex for the victims to exit the apartment and then shot at them again.”

Saxe said police found four guns in Rios’ home while conducting a search warrant. If Rios posts bail, Saxe ordered that he cannot have contact with the victims in the case and must wear a high-level electronic ankle monitor.

Rios is scheduled to appear in court again Monday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

