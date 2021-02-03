Suspect in Nevada Highway Patrol trooper’s death pleads not guilty — WATCH LIVE

John Dabritz is charged with open murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in connection with the March shooting.

John Dabritz (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The 66-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant in March pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning in the capital murder case.

John Dabritz is charged with open murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in connection with the March 27 killing of Sgt. Ben Jenkins, a married father of four with five grandchildren.

The defendant appeared for his arraignment in White Pine County District Court via videoconference from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, where he will remain in custody as he awaits trial.

If convicted of murder, Dabritz, who is diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder, could be sentenced to death.

For months, criminal proceedings in the case had been delayed while Dabritz underwent court-ordered psychiatric treatment. He was found competent to stand trial in October, though his defense attorneys, Kirsty Pickering and Richard Sears, have said they intend to use the insanity defense at trial.

A psychiatrist previously testified that Dabritz has a “very classic presentation” of Type 1 bipolar disorder. Some symptoms that led to his diagnosis, according to Dr. Steven Zuchowski, included paranoia, extreme irritability and anger “that was very difficult for him to control and would have been impossible for someone to fake in any kind of sustained way.”

In the days after the shooting, the Las Vegas Review-Journal learned that Dabritz had long suffered from bipolar disorder and alcoholism and had spent the weeks leading up to the shooting on a paranoid quest to warn people of his theory that COVID-19 was spreading through the water and sewer systems.

His efforts landed him at William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely on a legal mental health hold before he was flown around March 14 to Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas. He was released on March 20, court records show, a week before Jenkins was killed.

Authorities have said the shooting unfolded just before dawn on a remote highway north of Ely, shortly after Jenkins had pulled over to check on a stranded driver.

During Jenkins’ initial interactions with the driver, prosecutor James Beecher has said, “there was no expressed provocation” prior to the first gunshot.

“Officer shot, officer shot!” Jenkins yelled into his radio, according to a video captured by his body camera. The footage of the officer’s final moments was shown publicly for the first time in November during a preliminary hearing in the case.

Jenkins collapsed to the snow-covered ground.

“I’ve been shot in the right shoulder,” Jenkins said, breathing heavily, as he tried to crawl toward his patrol vehicle. “I’ve —”

Another round went off, according to the video, and Jenkins stopped moving. It would be his final dispatch.

In addition to the highway shooting, authorities have linked Dabritz to a growing list of crimes, including a series of shootings in Wells and Ely and the detonation of an explosive device in Tybo, about 70 miles outside of Tonopah, that police have said was related to “anti-government extremism.”

Court documents obtained by the Review-Journal revealed that prosecutors believe Dabritz had shot Jenkins “to avoid or prevent” his arrest in connection with the Wells and Ely shootings — described by prosecutors as an “act of terrorism.”

