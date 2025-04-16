Suspect in parking lot shooting that killed 2 appears in Las Vegas court
Police allege he shot two men in a parking lot of a business early Sunday morning as the victims left a banquet hall party.
The suspect in a parking lot shooting that ended the lives of two men will continue to be held without bail after he appeared in court Tuesday.
Julio Bautista-Martinez, 24, faces two counts of open murder.
Police allege he shot and killed Carlos Garcia Sanchez, 21, and Luis Esquivel, 24, in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue early Sunday morning as the victims left a banquet hall party.
Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood appointed the public defender’s office to represent Bautista-Martinez, who cried in court.
Because Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark did not make a bail argument in court, he remains in custody with no bail.
Bautista-Martinez’s prelimary hearing is scheduled for May 20.
