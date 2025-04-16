Suspect in parking lot shooting that killed 2 appears in Las Vegas court

Police allege he shot two men in a parking lot of a business early Sunday morning as the victims left a banquet hall party.

Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 15, 2025, during a hearing for Julio Bautista-Martinez, who is accused in the shooting deaths of two in a parking lot near an east Las Vegas banquet hall. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julio Bautista-Martinez, who is accused in the shooting deaths of two in a parking lot near an east Las Vegas banquet hall, cries as he talks to Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect in a parking lot shooting that ended the lives of two men will continue to be held without bail after he appeared in court Tuesday.

Julio Bautista-Martinez, 24, faces two counts of open murder.

Police allege he shot and killed Carlos Garcia Sanchez, 21, and Luis Esquivel, 24, in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue early Sunday morning as the victims left a banquet hall party.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood appointed the public defender’s office to represent Bautista-Martinez, who cried in court.

Because Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark did not make a bail argument in court, he remains in custody with no bail.

Bautista-Martinez’s prelimary hearing is scheduled for May 20.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.