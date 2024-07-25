Suspect in reporter’s murder to appear in court

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is set to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, is led into a courtroom during a status check on trial readiness at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is set to appear in court on Thursday, less than three weeks before his murder trial is scheduled to being.

The trial is currently set to begin on Aug. 12, a week after it was previously scheduled. It was delayed due to a request from attorneys, according to court records.

Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022 over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

The trial has been delayed in the past as the Review-Journal entered a lengthy legal fight to prevent officials from searching through German’s personal devices, which police seized from his home after he was killed. The devices could contain confidential reporting information, and the Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s shield law continued to protect the devices even after German’s death.

Employees with the Review-Journal have been searching through the devices, to determine what information may be confidential.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich has previously said that his client is adamant that the trial move forward, even if some of the information from the devices is not available. Prosecutors have pushed to review the devices before the trial begins.

