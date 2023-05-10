68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Suspect in reporter’s slaying appears in court — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 8:08 am
 
Updated May 10, 2023 - 8:44 am
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles waits in court for a hearing at the Regi ...
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Telles, who is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German, filed subpoenas to uncover details about the Las Vegas police investigation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Two weeks ago, District Judge Michelle Leavitt indicated she would make a ruling by Wednesday’s court date indicating how officials can search German’s personal devices that were seized by police after his killing. The Review-Journal has been fighting to prevent officials from searching through the devices, which may contain information about confidential sources, and which the newspaper has argued is protected by Nevada’s shield law.

Prosecutors have accused Telles, an attorney representing himself against the murder charge, of fatally stabbing German outside the reporter’s home in September because of articles German wrote about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

In court documents filed last week, Telles agreed to the Review-Journal’s proposed protocol for searching the devices, which would require that the information first be reviewed by third parties serving as hearing masters.

Metro’s protocol calls for two detectives, the two prosecutors on the case and an investigator working for Telles to search through the devices and “preserve confidentiality.” The protocol would not allow a representative of the Review-Journal to be present.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
2
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
3
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
4
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
5
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Judge to decide on protocol to search reporter’s devices by next court date
Judge to decide on protocol to search reporter’s devices by next court date
Murder suspect supports RJ’s plan to search slain reporter’s phone
Murder suspect supports RJ’s plan to search slain reporter’s phone
Chasing Horse trial on hold pending appeal to Nevada Supreme Court
Chasing Horse trial on hold pending appeal to Nevada Supreme Court
Man reveals location of girlfriend’s body, pleads guilty to killing
Man reveals location of girlfriend’s body, pleads guilty to killing
Judge delays release of attorney accused in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme
Judge delays release of attorney accused in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme
Alpine Motel ex-owner to stand trial for deadly fire
Alpine Motel ex-owner to stand trial for deadly fire