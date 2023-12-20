Suspect in reporter’s slaying seeks judge’s removal

Since his arrest in September 2022, Robert Telles has gone through a series of attorneys, including firing his public defender for private attorneys.

Matthew Christian, left, representing Metro Police, and Joel Tasca, representing the Review-Journal, listen to District Judge Michelle Leavitt in a sidebar during Robert Telles', former Clark County Public Administrator, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, hearing on discovery issues in the case at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Robert Telles, former Clark County Public Administrator, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, addresses the court during a hearing on discovery issues in the case at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A former public official accused of killing former Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is again asking for a new judge to oversee his impending murder trial.

Robert Telles, the 47-year-old ousted Clark County public administrator, filed court papers this week accusing District Judge Michelle Leavitt of a “deep-seated favoritism for the Clark County District Attorney and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that has made and will continue to make fair judgement impossible.”

Authorities have said that Telles stabbed German outside the reporter’s home in September 2022 over articles German had written about his conduct as an elected official.

Telles, who is acting as his own attorney and has pleaded not guilty, wrote in a motion to disqualify Leavitt that the judge’s bias would “very likely cause her to make future rulings that will substantially violate Defendant’s constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury trial.

“Further, this Court’s failure to disqualify Judge Leavitt may be seen as an implicit endorsement of her misconduct, potentially casting additional negative light on the Nevada judiciary beyond the negative light caused by Judge Leavitt’s misconduct,” he wrote in the motion.

Telles filed a similar motion earlier this year asking for Leavitt’s removal, which District Judge Jerry Wiese dismissed in March. The chief judge found that a “reasonable person, knowing all the facts, would not question Judge Leavitt’s impartiality,” and that Telles had failed to prove that Leavitt was biased against him.

German had written a series of stories about employee claims of bullying and retaliation when Telles was the public administrator. German’s stories also exposed evidence of an affair with a co-worker. Telles lost his re-election bid in a primary after the stories ran.

Telles has claimed that what prosecutors called “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home. According to prosecutors, the evidence against him includes his DNA that was found under German’s fingernails, and clothing at Telles’ home that matched the description of a man seen wandering German’s neighborhood before he was attacked.

Throughout the court proceedings, Telles has claimed he was the victim of police misconduct.

Wiese is set to hear Telles’ motion requesting Leavitt’s disqualification during a hearing on Jan. 11, court records show.

