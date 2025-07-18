96°F
Suspect in retired police chief’s death indicted on robbery, attempted murder charges

Jesus Ayala sits after his arraignment in Las Vegas July 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review ...
Jesus Ayala sits after his arraignment in Las Vegas July 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2025 - 3:13 pm
 

Grand jurors have again indicted a teen accused of killing a retired police chief in a hit-and-run crash.

Jesus Ayala, 19, is accused of crashing into and killing 66-year-old Andreas Probst. Authorities have said Jzamir Keys, 18, filmed a video of the teens laughing and planning to hit Probst, a retired police chief from Bell, California.

Ayala was indicted on counts of robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson said at a Friday hearing.

Dickerson said Ayala was indicted in another case on counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and attempted robbery.

“Mr. Ayala is charged with attempting to rob a man by stabbing him and slicing (him) in the face with a knife,” the prosecutor said.

Ayala was also indicted in June on a count of battery by a prisoner motivated by bias or hatred. That case stemmed from allegations that Ayala and other inmates attacked a Black inmate for using a phone they believed only Hispanic inmates should use.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

