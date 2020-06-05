Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer due back in court

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Las Vegas police officer is due back in court on Friday.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Las Vegas police officer is due back in court on Friday.

Edgar Samaniego, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, faces one count of attempted murder of a police officer with a deadly weapon and two counts of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered, according to court records.

Authorities said he shot Shay Mikalonis, a four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, outside Circus Circus near the end of a Black Lives Matter protest on Monday night.

On Friday, a judge could address Samaniego’s bail for the third time in three days.

The single shot was fired from 50 feet away as Mikalonis was handcuffing an individual, and the officer immediately collapsed, with a bullet lodged in the right side of his face, according to Samaniego’s arrest report. The officer remained in critical condition Thursday.

Samaniego “admitted to police that he had fired a shot but claimed that he was just trying to scare the protesters into leaving and did not even know police were there,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Thomas Moskal said Thursday during a hearing for Samaniego on unrelated DUI and drug charges.

Video surveillance at the scene of the shooting late Monday night showed Samaniego walking away from Las Vegas Boulevard, turning over his left shoulder and reaching for what appeared to be a gun before Mikalonis was shot, prosecutors have said.

Police later found cartridges that matched Samaniego’s weapon at the scene and on a balcony at the Travelodge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.