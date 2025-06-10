Coroner IDs victims in deadly Strip shooting; Judge orders no bail for suspect

Manuel Ruiz, 41, faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, which was livestreamed and claimed two lives.

Las Vegas man with 10 domestic violence convictions gets 7 years after meth bust

Lawsuit: Henderson police K-9 bit off man’s finger as he tried to surrender

Trump’s pardon of Michele Fiore saved her from paying $70K in restitution, attorneys say

Police are on scene after a shooting Near the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on June 8, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are on scene after a shooting Near the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 8, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the Bellagio fountains, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the Bellagio fountains, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the Bellagio fountains, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man accused of killing two people in a shooting in front of the Bellagio Sunday night was held without bail after a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, which was livestreamed and claimed two lives. Ruiz turned himself in to Henderson police Monday.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victims as 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

Rodney Finley died of multiple gunshot wounds and Tanisha Finley died of two gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Police have said Ruiz and one of the victims had engaged in a social media dispute.

Video of the shooting circulated on social media, showing a woman confronting a man on the sidewalk near the Fountains of Bellagio. The shooter pulled out a handgun and fired at someone off-screen as the shocked woman screamed and multiple gunshots rang out.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said she found probable cause for Ruiz’s arrest and ordered him held without bail for the time being.

Ruiz is expected to return to court Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.