84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Suspect in slaying of man found behind Las Vegas leasing office appears in court

Steven Neal appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Mon ...
Steven Neal appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steven Neal appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Mon ...
Steven Neal appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Alyssa Scott appears in court during her sentencing for a fatal, wrong-way DUI crash last Octob ...
‘Trail of pain left behind’: Woman sentenced for DUI that killed teen passenger
William Costa, who is accused of kidnapping a construction company owner, appears in court duri ...
Alleged Las Vegas kidnapping victim asks judge not to reduce suspect’s bail
Trump International Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
Woman died after being ‘violently’ ejected from revolving door at Las Vegas Trump hotel, suit claims
Capt. John Pelletier speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas in September 2021. (Las Vegas ...
Ex-Las Vegas captain, named in Diddy lawsuit, won’t be placed on leave in Hawaii
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 4:45 pm
 

The suspect in the killing of a man found behind a leasing office has been extradited to Las Vegas and appeared in court Monday.

Steven Neal, 41, faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a man discovered Feb. 24 at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Tulip Lane, north of the Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road intersection.

“This case is entirely circumstantial,” defense attorney Augustus Claus said in court. “It hinges on video evidence and facial recognition technology.”

Neal was scheduled to have a bail hearing Monday, but it didn’t happen.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Noreen Demonte said defense attorney Augustus Claus had expected a detective would be present at the hearing, but because no detective was there, she continued the hearing to Thursday.

Claus said he is also waiting for prosecutors to provide him with evidence.

Neal was arrested Feb. 26 in Denver, and court records show his initial hearing in Las Vegas was held March 19. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES