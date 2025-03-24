Suspect in slaying of man found behind Las Vegas leasing office appears in court

Steven Neal was arrested in Denver and extradited to Las Vegas. His attorney said the case was “entirely circumstantial.”

Ex-Las Vegas captain, named in Diddy lawsuit, won’t be placed on leave in Hawaii

Woman died after being ‘violently’ ejected from revolving door at Las Vegas Trump hotel, suit claims

‘Trail of pain left behind’: Woman sentenced for DUI that killed teen passenger

Steven Neal appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steven Neal appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect in the killing of a man found behind a leasing office has been extradited to Las Vegas and appeared in court Monday.

Steven Neal, 41, faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a man discovered Feb. 24 at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Tulip Lane, north of the Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road intersection.

“This case is entirely circumstantial,” defense attorney Augustus Claus said in court. “It hinges on video evidence and facial recognition technology.”

Neal was scheduled to have a bail hearing Monday, but it didn’t happen.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Noreen Demonte said defense attorney Augustus Claus had expected a detective would be present at the hearing, but because no detective was there, she continued the hearing to Thursday.

Claus said he is also waiting for prosecutors to provide him with evidence.

Neal was arrested Feb. 26 in Denver, and court records show his initial hearing in Las Vegas was held March 19. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.