Suspect in Strip shooting was accused of pushing one of the victims months before

Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the Bellagio fountains, is led into a courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Months before he was accused of gunning down two people on the Las Vegas Strip, Manuel Ruiz was accused of pushing one of them on Fremont Street, city records show.

Ruiz, 41, faces two charges of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 8 shooting in front of the Bellagio that claimed the lives of 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

Rodney Finley and Ruiz were both YouTubers, and police have said the shooting stemmed from a long-running feud between them.

A public defender who represented Ruiz in court last week did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the battery allegations.

On April 5, two city of Las Vegas officers were on Fremont Street when they “observed two groups yelling at each other and one male attempting to fight another male.”

Finley claimed at the time that Ruiz “walked from behind him and pushed him without being provoked,” the records showed.

“Finley additionally advised they knew each other from streaming live on YouTube,” the city report said.

He wanted to press charges against Ruiz and filled out a statement.

Ruiz said he had tapped Finley’s shoulder and told an officer “Finley did not like him due to Ruiz having more subscribers,” according to the report.

Officers gave Ruiz a Las Vegas Municipal Court citation.

Ruiz’s arrest report in the murder case notes that he was due in court on the battery citation on June 12.

