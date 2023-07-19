Suspect in triple homicide tells police he put victims ‘out of their misery’

Spencer McDonald was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on three murder charges and a count of attempted murder, court records show.

Spencer McDonald, who is charged with three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, stands in court on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused of killing his grandmother, her boyfriend and a maintenance worker at a southwest valley apartment told police that he was putting the victims “out of their misery,” according to court records released Wednesday.

Police said McDonald killed his grandmother, 80-year-old Dina Vail, and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Andrew Graden, and lived with their bodies for several days before he was discovered at an apartment complex at 9105 Flamingo Road.

When maintenance workers went to conduct a welfare check on Vail, who hadn’t been seen for several days, McDonald also fatally stabbed 45-year-old Christopher Brassard.

Transcripts from a June 13 grand jury hearing released Wednesday detail the events surrounding McDonald’s arrest on June 27.

He confessed to all three killings in an interview with police after his arrest, a detective told grand jurors.

“Did you ask him why he did what he did to all these people?” Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani asked the detective during the grand jury hearing.

“He just kind of described it as putting them out of their misery, as an honorable deed, and then didn’t give any other clarification or justification as to why,” the detective testified.

McDonald also told police his plan was to cut up the bodies with an ax and dispose of them in the garbage disposal, “but then he realized that was probably going to be a little bit more work than he planned on,” the detective testified.

McDonald also appeared for a brief court hearing on Wednesday morning.

After the hearing, Deputy Public Defender Scott Coffee said McDonald has a 10-year history of mental health issues.

“We’re in the process of gathering records to verify that,” Coffee said.

Prosecutors also filed court documents Wednesday indicating the state reserves to right to formally seek the death penalty for McDonald.

