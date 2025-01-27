Suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying faces new charge

Duane Davis, who is facing a murder charge in connection with the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur, has now been charged with battery by a prisoner, court records show.

Duane Davis gestures toward the judge in Clark County District Court during a hearing on a motion to dismiss all charges in his case filed by his attorney Carl E.G. Arnold at the Regional Justice Center on January 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. District Judge Carli Kierny denied the motion. Davis was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. (Pool Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Duane Davis fist bumps another person in custody as he leaves Clark County District Court after a hearing on a motion to dismiss all charges in his case filed by his attorney Carl E.G. Arnold at the Regional Justice Center on January 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. District Judge Carli Kierny denied the motion. Davis was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. (Pool Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The man accused of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed hip hop icon Tupac Shakur is now facing an additional battery charge.

A criminal complaint was filed Sunday charging Duane Davis with a charge of battery by a prisoner. He was accused of using “force or violence” against someone else on Friday while at the Clark County Detention Center, according to the court document.

Davis has been jailed since he was indicted in September 2023 on a murder charge in connection with Shakur’s killing.

He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday in the battery case.

Davis, a reported member of the South Side Crips, is accused of ordering the drive-by shooting near the Strip that killed Shakur and injured Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight. The shooting was allegedly part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang, and was in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand involving Shakur, Knight, and Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson.

The South Side Crips were associated with the Bay Boy Records label owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs, while the Mob Piru gang was tied to Death Row Records, prosecutors have said.

Further information about the battery charge was not immediately available. Davis’ attorney in the murder case, Carl Arnold, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.