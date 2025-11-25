Suspect pleads not guilty in Piero’s explosion case. Other suspects missing.

In a separate hearing Tuesday, the son of the restaurant’s founder avoided jail time in his own criminal case.

John Navaro is arraigned in connection with a Nov. 13 explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused in the explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine entered a not guilty plea Tuesday, but other defendants were missing from the hearing.

Clark County grand jurors indicted 35-year-old John Navarro, 34-year-old Sarah Hernandez and 54-year-old Phillip Gonzales last week in connection with the Nov. 13 explosion.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer said Tuesday that a fourth suspect was arrested in Arizona and awaits extradition.

Navarro appeared in jail custody at his arraignment. Gonzales and Hernandez, who previously posted bail, did not show up.

“Mr. Gonzales and Ms. Hernandez are still on the run, your honor,” Schwartzer told District Judge Crystal Eller.

Gonzales’ attorney Erick Ferran said he “had no representations,” but would work with prosecutors to arrange a surrender as soon as possible.

Navarro entered a not guilty plea and waived his right to a speedy trial.

In a hearing on the day of the explosion, prosecutors accused Evan Glusman, son of the restaurant’s former owner, of making threatening calls.

Glusman could have been sent to jail, but prosecutors and the defense made a deal to add additional requirements to his informal probation.

He pleaded no contest to a charge of harassment in May after police said he borrowed $1.5 million against the business without permission and threatened to carry out a shooting in the restaurant.

Defense attorney Josh Tomsheck previously said his client, who oversaw daily operations at Piero’s, “has committed no criminal action related to any financial transaction referenced in the media.”

During the hearing Tuesday, Tomsheck made a record that his client is not a suspect in the explosion.

Schwartzer was more circumspect after court, saying the investigation is active and he could not comment on it.

But he said Glusman had reached out to a Piero’s employee who was not included in a prior no contact order. His messages are in dispute, but he was accused of threatening the employee over the phone, said the prosecutor.

Glusman is now prohibited from contact with any employees of Piero’s.

Court records show that he is also subject to new alcohol monitoring.

Schwartzer said prosecutors were concerned Glusman might still be drinking in violation of conditions. While they did not have absolute proof, video stills showed the defendant holding alcohol, he said.

