Courts

Suspect scheduled to appear in court in hit-and-run that killed 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2022 - 1:09 pm
 
Regional Justice Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Regional Justice Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A driver accused of DUI in a hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Mykael Terrell, 28, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts each of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, court records show. A 44-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were killed in the crash on Wednesday near the Fremont Street Experience.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that at about 7:40 p.m., a GMC Acadia struck the pedestrians before leaving the area. The man died at the scene, and the woman died at University Medical Center.

Both pedestrians were visiting Las Vegas from New Mexico, police said.

Terrell was booked into the detention center without bail and is scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance on Thursday afternoon, court records show.

The crash near the Fremont Street Experience was the second fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday evening. At about 6:30 p.m., a 50-year-old man crossing Boulder Highway near East Russell Road was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, police said.

The man died at the scene, and the driver had not been identified as of Thursday morning. Witnesses described the vehicle as a mid-size silver or light gray SUV.

Anyone with information about the crash may call Metro at 702-828-3538.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

