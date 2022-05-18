Suspect strikes plea deal in shootout at Las Vegas hookah lounge

A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty to a weapons charge on Wednesday in connection with a February shootout at a hookah lounge.

Lee Wilson, a suspect in the Feb. 26 shootout at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas, talks to his attorney Josh Tomsheck during a court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wilson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a weapons charge. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A 44-year-old man indicted on attempted murder charges in connection with a February shootout at a hookah lounge pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a weapons charge.

Up to five people opened fire during the Feb. 26 mass shooting that killed one person and injured 13 others at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, an unlicensed business at 953 E. Sahara Ave.

Lee Wilson originally faced a murder charge in the case but was indicted in April on 12 counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun from within a structure or vehicle, and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Wilson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the felony weapons charge and agreed to a potential sentence of between one year, nine months and four years, six months in prison.

During a March court hearing, Wilson told a judge he was shot six times in the shootout. He remains the only suspect arrested in connection with the shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday that the shooting could have resulted in more lives lost. He said officers carrying tourniquets saved multiple people who were shot.

Spencer said police are continuing to investigate.

“We’ve identified who we believe are the players, the people involved, but it’s still ongoing,” he said.

Witnesses who testified to a grand jury in March described the party atmosphere at the hookah lounge that turned to chaos as bullets erupted. One woman said she was attending a birthday party when shots rang out.

Another witness said Demetreus Beard was sitting on a couch with his girlfriend when he was shot in the head. The 33-year-old died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

Police previously said that they identified Wilson using witnesses and his own Facebook page, which showed him attending a “pre-party” that some of the shooting victims had attended before continuing to the party at the lounge. Surveillance video from the scene showed a man who looked like Wilson walking toward a group of people after the shooting had erupted.

“The subject extended his arm as if he appeared to be firing a handgun” before fleeing, police wrote in his arrest report.

In March, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said Wilson had a “significant” criminal history, including 82 arrests in Clark County since 1995 and nine felony convictions.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.