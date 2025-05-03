Suspected DUI driver’s bail set at $500K after high school senior’s death

The man accused of driving while impaired and killing an Arbor View High School student appeared in court Saturday.

Arbor View High School student Brayden Boulter speaks on behalf of senior McKenzie Scott after he and others attended Saturday’s initial hearing for Keenan Jackson, who was charged in the suspected DUI fatal crash that killed Scott on Friday night near the school. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keenan Jackson stands for his initial hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was charged in the suspected DUI fatal crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keenan Jackson stands for his initial hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was charged in the suspected DUI fatal crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A judge on Saturday set bail for the man accused of hitting and killing a Las Vegas Valley high school senior while driving impaired at $500,000.

Keenan Jackson, 37, of Las Vegas, made an initial appearance Saturday morning before Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Daniel Westmeyer following Friday’s collision along North Buffalo Drive, just steps from the Arbor View High School main entrance.

Jackson was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck an 18-year-old Las Vegas woman in front of the school at about 11:25 a.m. on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release late Friday.

Near the crash site Friday, multiple Arbor View students and their parents said the student killed was McKenzie Scott.

Scott, whose identity had not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Saturday morning, was taken after the crash to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Friends said she was slated to attend the school’s prom Saturday night and was scheduled to graduate later this month.

During Saturday morning’s brief hearing, Jackson’s public defender, Josie Bayudan, said Jackson moved to Las Vegas from New York in December to look for work.

Bayudan noted a lack of criminal history for Jackson, though Westmeyer agreed with prosecutors that he posed a “danger to the community” before he agreed to the requested $500,000 bail amount.

Support from school community

While the Regional Justice Center was mostly empty Saturday morning, several of Scott’s classmates attended the hearing.

On the downtown Las Vegas courthouse steps after the hearing, Arbor View senior Brayden Boulter said the school community has come together to help mourn Scott.

“It’s the beginning of May and it’s that month where we’re looking at new beginnings for our lives,” Boulter said. “We were all on cloud nine (on Friday). During fifth period, we heard that our grad walk got canceled out of nowhere, then the rumors started getting around about what happened. The energy we had did a complete 180.”

After the crash scene was cleared Friday afternoon, and as twilight began to fall, students and others began to arrive to erect a makeshit memorial on the sidewalk along Buffalo Drive.

By nightfall, several dozen people, mostly students, talked quietly and prayed together before the group began to dispearse after 10 p.m.

Before that, Adrianna Ornelas, a senior at Arbor View, told reporters that Scott “was a beautiful girl with a bright smile.”

“She was a bright sun on a very dark road,” Ornelas said while fighting back tears. “Every person she came in contact with, they were happier in her presence.”

Ornelas said Scott planned to attend UNLV in the fall. Instead, her family members are forced to make funeral plans.

Problem area for pedestrians

According to court records, Jackson was charged with DUI of alcohol and/or controlled substance resulting in death, and reckless driving, both felonies, and driving without a valid license, a misdemeanor.

On Friday, Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert called the student’s death an “unimaginable loss” in a statement posted to X.

“She was a senior — full of promise, nearing graduation, and looking forward to a bright future,” Ebert said in the statement.

Ebert encouraged people to “remain vigilant and cautious, especially in areas near our schools.”

Even during Friday night’s vigil, just steps from where Scott was struck, some vehicles zoomed past the assembled crowd, clearing going faster than the posted speed limit.

Boulter said it’s no secret that the area to the immediate west of the school can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“Buffalo near Grand Teton (Drive) is a very awful area,” Boulter said. “That’s a hard street to pass as a pedestrian. You have to be very careful in that crosswalk because there’s a U-turn spot there and there just needs to be better enforcement and better lights there. There needs to be some sort of signal or something there.”

Scott’s death marks the 59th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.