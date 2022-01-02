Suspects in 2 Las Vegas homicides appear in court, held without bail

Two men arrested in fatal shootings at the Fashion Show mall and Palace Station made their initial court appearances Saturday afternoon.

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jesani Carter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jordan Ruby (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby make their initial appearances on suspected murder charges at Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby make their initial appearances on suspected murder charges at Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby make their initial appearances on suspected murder charges at Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, were each booked on a murder charge at the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday. They were both ordered held without bail by Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer during a brief hearing in the basement of the Regional Justice Center.

The arrests came after two high-profile homicides unfolded in parking garages Friday. The first occurred at 1:30 p.m. at the mall on the Strip. Las Vegas police Lt. David Valenta said a married couple were exiting their vehicle in the garage when a robber tried to steal something, possibly a purse, from the woman.

During a struggle, the robber shot the woman. She was “pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” police said Saturday. The husband was not injured in the shooting outside the mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

In another shooting, which happened about 5:13 p.m. at the parking garage at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., an employee was shot at but not hit during an attempted robbery, police said in a release Saturday night.

The second fatal shooting occurred an hour later at the Palace Station parking garage, where a man in his 50s was shot just after 6 p.m. during another robbery attempt, Valenta said. The man died at UMC, police said Saturday.

“Detectives determined Carter and Ruby had entered the parking garages with the intent to commit a robbery,” police wrote in the release. “Detectives are currently reviewing their connection to other events. These investigations are still ongoing and additional charges will be forthcoming.”

The names of the shooting victims have not been released.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

