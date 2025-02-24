74°F
Suspects in fatal 2021 bus stop shooting near Sam’s Town held without bail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2025 - 11:04 am
 

A Las Vegas judge on Monday ordered three men held without bail after they were arrested last week in connection with a 2021 bus stop slaying.

Alexander Hinton, 26, Tajon Walker, 23, and Devante Reynolds, 32, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. They face open murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

The three appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia. She held them without bail, but set a bail hearing for Wednesday.

Police responded to Sam’s Town in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2021, and found a man who said he was shot at a bus stop close to Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was approached by two men, then began arguing with one of the suspects.

The victim, Nicolas Thomas, 30, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller, who represents Hinton, said after court that the case was unusual because of the delay between the killing and arrests. Most suspects in street crimes are arrested within 48 hours, he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

